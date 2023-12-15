Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 15/12/2023 – 17:38

Having declared the end of mandatory silence after last Wednesday's decision, directors of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the North American central bank) are already beginning to modulate the tone considered “dovish” of the speech by the institution's president, Jerome Powell, which fueled investor optimism for aggressive monetary relaxation in the future. Despite the considerations, the market maintains its firm bet that the central bank will reduce the base rate by 150 basis points from March to December.

This Friday morning, New York District President John Williams warned that it is too early to begin discussions about when the Fed will begin to ease its stance. A CNBCthe leader acknowledged that inflation is declining, but was cautious in saying that more data needs to be evaluated.

In the afternoon, Atlanta regional leader Raphael Bostic told Reuters which expects cuts “sometime in the third quarter” if inflationary relief continues as expected. According to him, more progress must be necessary to guarantee two falls in 2024.

The comments suggest a more timid monetary easing than traders expect. The futures curve currently includes around a 70% chance that the Fed will begin cutting the base rate in March, as monitored by the CME Group. The tool also points out the most likely scenario of an accumulated drop of 150 basis points by the end of the year.

The bets were intensified last Wednesday, when Powell admitted that discussions about a softening of policy were on the table in a preliminary way, during the meeting that defined the maintenance of interest rates between 5.25% and 5.50%.

The median projections from members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) indicated an expectation of three cuts next year. “We believe our rate is likely at or near its peak in this tightening cycle,” Powell said.

The scenario led the president of the Fed's Chicago district, Austan Goolsbee, to defend this Friday that the institution should refocus on the employment side of the dual mandate. In an interview with The Wall Street Journalthe leader avoided ruling out that the American central bank would follow market pricing and cut prices in March.

Among analysts, there are already those who believe that the Fed will bow to investor bets. Goldman Sachs changed its forecast for the start of the cuts cycle from July to March. “We now foresee three consecutive cuts of 25 basis points in March, May and June to reset the base rate to a level that the FOMC will likely soon see as well above what is necessary”, he assesses.