AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 10/29/2023 – 12:49

The Federal Reserve (Fed, American central bank) may keep its reference interest rates unchanged at its meeting this week to avoid the risk of recession, despite inflation that is difficult to subside.

“The Fed is in standby mode,” summarizes Krishna Guha, economist at Evercore, an investment consultancy firm.

Growth in economic activity in the United States doubled in the third quarter in the annual projection, compared to the previous quarter, driven by household consumption. This information continues to rule out the prospect of recession and puts pressure in favor of a further increase in interest rates.

The Fed raised its rates as a way to make credit more expensive and thus moderate consumption and investment, which put pressure on prices to rise.

But this “markedly strong growth in the third quarter”, of 4.9% in the 12-month projection, is “compensated by the increase in yields” on Treasury bonds, details Guha.

“Many at the Fed consider rising Treasury yields (or Treasury rates) to be equivalent to a further increase in interest rates,” says Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG.

The impact on Treasury bond yields is much broader, Swonk highlights, than that of Fed rates, as the reference rates decided by the central bank condition loans granted by banks, “which represent only a third of credit in the US.” U.S”.

– Option open –

The Fed has raised its rates 11 times since March 2022, and they are currently between 5.25-5.50%, a high since 2001.

Almost all market players anticipate the Fed will maintain its rates at this level, according to the CME Group assessment.

Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY Parthenon, expects the Fed to maintain “an option for further adjustment,” in his meeting-closing press release on Wednesday.

For Daco, however, “the Fed’s (monetary) adjustment cycle is over” and there will be no more rate increases.

“They won’t rule out a further increase,” says Michael Pearce of Oxford Economics.

– Don’t sing victory –

September’s inflation data is “still not good enough for the Fed to claim victory,” noted economists at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

The PCE index, the most followed by the Fed to measure price increases, stood at 3.4% over the 12 months in September. Monthly inflation was 0.4%, the same price variation as in August and slightly higher than expected.

On the other hand, underlying inflation, which excludes very volatile prices such as food and energy, went from 0.1% in August to 0.3% in September.

The CPI, on the other hand, held steady at 3.7% over the 12 months in September, but price growth moderated on a monthly basis for the first time since May.

The European Central Bank (ECB) kept its rates unchanged on Thursday, after ten consecutive increases since July 2022.