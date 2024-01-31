Decision was in line with market expectations; The country's annual inflation ended 2023 at 3.4%

The Fed (Federal Reserve, the Central Bank of the USA) announced this Wednesday (January 31, 2024) the maintenance of US interest rates. The rate remained at the level of 5.25% to 5.50%. As a result, the interest rate has remained at the same level since July 2023. Here is the complete of the Fed statement (PDF – 130 KB, in English).

From March 2022 to May 2023, the North American Central Bank raised the interest rate by 5 pp In June, interrupted the sequence rate increase after inflation slowed.

In a statement, the Fed stated that “does not expect it to be appropriate to reduce the target range until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably towards 2%”. In December 2023, US Central Bank authorities projected 3 interest rate reductions in 2024.

The Fed's announcement this 4th fair (31.jan) was in accordance with market expectations, which expected the rate to remain within the 5.25% to 5.50% until at least June, according to experts consulted by Reuters.

In 2023, annual North American inflation ended the year at 3.4%, a drop of 3.1 percentage points compared to 2022. According to the BLS (Bureau of Labor Statistics), the rate for all items, with the exception of food and energy, increased by 3.9% in the last 12 months. The increase, however, is lower than the 4% recorded in the 12 months ending in November. The US inflation target is 2% per year.

In relation to GDP (Gross Domestic Product), the increase was 2.5% last year, according to estimates from the BEA (Bureau of Economic Analysis). The country's economic activity accelerated compared to 2022, when it grew 1.9%. It was above Wall Street's expectations, which projected an increase of 2.0% in the period.