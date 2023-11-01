The Fed takes a break and, for the second consecutive month, leaves interest rates unchanged at a 22-year high. The cost of money remains stuck in a range between 5.25% and 5.50%. At the same time, the Federal Reserve leaves the door open to a new rate hike. The central bank will continue to monitor economic data and is ready to adjust its monetary policy “if appropriate” in the face of risks that could prevent the achievement of the 2% inflation target. The Fed says so, speaking of a “strong” economy in the third quarter but also underlining that “inflation remains high” and “we remain alert to the risks”. The Fed’s conclusions at the end of the two-day meeting in which it unanimously decided to leave rates unchanged.