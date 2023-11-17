admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 17/11/2023 – 13:40

The president of the Boston Federal Reserve (Fed, the North American central bank), Susan Collins, stated this Friday, 17, that she prefers not to rule out further interest rate increases in the future, in a scenario of uncertainty about the sustainability of the recent cooling of inflation in the United States.

In an interview with CNBC, the leader recognized “positive signs” that the American economy is moving towards a greater balance of supply and demand, including in the labor market. However, Collins warned that it is still “too early” to declare victory in the battle for price stability.

Susan Collins, who does not vote at meetings of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) this year, defended a stance of “patience” in the process of defining the next steps of monetary policy.

According to her, there was promising news regarding the inflationary scenario, but the data tends to fluctuate a lot.

The official added that since the last FOMC meeting, long Treasury yields have fallen, although financial conditions remain generally tight, according to her.

For Susan Collins, there is still some credit restriction for companies and families.