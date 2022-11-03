European stocks fall, investors fear Fed rate hike

The European stock exchanges they opened the session with a marked decline. At Piazza Affari the Ftse Eb marks a decline of 0.42% to 22,706 points. Meanwhile, on equities, Stellantis yields 3.26% and closes the third quarter with net revenues up 29% to 42.1 billion euros and the confirmation of the guidance for the whole of 2022.

Good Ferrari (+0.36)% after the quarter. Slip instead Moncler which closed the session giving 2.78%. At the top of the list Telecom Italia + 3.22%. The banking sector was also weak starting from Banco Bpm -1.16%, off the main list goes up Banca Monte Paschi Siena -5.43%.

On the currency, the euro drops to 0.978 dollars (0.9863 yesterday). On the energy front, oil is holding back with fears for demand in China: the Brent drops by 0.75% to 95.44 dollars while the Wti drops 1.42% to 88.72 dollars. The price of the gas and returns to 123 euros per Mwh.

Fed, maxi hike coming: rates at + 0.75%

The hold will be longer ei taxi will come higher than expected so far: this is the focus of the press conference of Jerome Powell which has frozen the markets and weighs on the performance of the European stock exchanges, all in red in the wake of Asia and Wall Street.

Wall Street proceeds down, even if it reduces the losses compared to the opening. The Dow Jones marks -0.27, the S&P drops 0.45%, while the Nasdaq drops by 1.24%.

If the first reaction of the markets to the expected 75 basis point increase in the cost of money had been positive, the words of the number one of the Fed they frightened investors: the restrictive phase will last longer and the 5% terminal rate at the end of 2023 could be higher.

In short, more needs to be done. The wait is now for the key data on the job market of tomorrow, which may give other useful clues. They move in red, in addition to Milan, the DAX 40 -1% in Frankfurt and on CAC 40 -0.59% in Paris. Meanwhile, the Chinese stock exchanges closed down: at the end of the session the Shanghai Composite Index it lost 0.19%, reaching 2,997.80 points, while that of Shenzhen lost 0.15%.

Hong Kong’s performance was much worse than, after a positive start on the wave of optimism for a partial revision of the zero Covid policy on the part of China, it reversed course, closing down 3.08%, at 15,339.49 points. Today the Tokyo Stock Exchange it remained closed for holidays.

“There Fed necessarily approaches a break in rate hikenow at 4%, nevertheless Powell he wanted to strongly reaffirm his determination to bring inflation back to the 2% target, a goal that is still a long way off. It also emerged as per Powell a sustained rally in stock exchanges at this stage may run counter to the central bank’s objective of cooling the economy, ”he commented Luigi Nardella from Ceresio Investors.

Upward start for the spread between BTp and Bund in a context of weakness for European fixed income which marks yields generally up in the early stages of the session. In opening, the yield differential between Benchmark ten-year BTp and the German bond with the same maturity is indicated at 218 basis points, an increase of 2 cents compared to the last closing. The rise in the yield of the Benchmark ten-year BTp who scored a first position at 4.43% from 4.30% in the final on the eve.

