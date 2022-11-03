ECB, no to overly aggressive monetary strategies. Lagarde: “Focus on inflation”.

“We must be attentive to the potential fallout” arising from the policy of the Fed. The day after the new rate hike decided by the American central bank, Christine Lagardepresident of the ECBcalls for attention to the effects of these decisions affecting global markets.

“We are affected by the consequences, particularly through the financial markets and, to a lesser extent, also through trade because it is clear that the exchange rate it is important and must be taken into consideration when we fine-tune our projections on inflation“, he said speaking in Riga, at an economic conference organized by the Latvian central bank. But at the same time, he warned,” we are not the same and we cannot go on at the same pace (or) with the same diagnosis as our economies “.

“Excessively aggressive monetary strategies could generate undesirable effects, achieving modest results on the price front and, at the same time, increasing the risk of further increasing market volatility and compressing economic activity far beyond what is necessary to stabilize the inflation in the medium term “. She said it Fabio Panettamember of the Executive Committee of the ECB.

“The prospects inflation over the medium term”, He continues,“ present high upside risks, in a general framework characterized by a very high degree of uncertainty about the economic outlook “.

Panetta he explained that in his opinion “the monetary policy it will have to proceed in a very clear direction, making further increases in official rates in order to preserve the anchoring of inflation expectations and prevent the start of a price-wage spiral “.

But “the calibration of monetary policy measures, that is the size and speed of normalization interventions, must however avoid drawing inspiration from a unilateral view of risks, while maintaining its emphasis on prospects. inflation over the medium term“.

For this reason, he believes that the ECB must lead back inflation to its 2% target in a short, “but realistic” timeframe. According to Panetta“identifying the optimal calibration of monetary policy today represents a particularly difficult task. It requires a careful evaluation of the resilience of the European economy and the effects of the current monetary tightening at global level, as well as the risks that may arise from global financial system“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

