The majority of the Monetary Committee of the Federal Reserve (Fed, US central bank) considers appropriate a deceleration “soon” in interest rate hikes, according to the minutes of the meeting at the beginning of November, published this Wednesday (23).

“A slower pace of rate increases should allow the Committee to better assess progress” in the fight against inflation, while preserving the job market, they point out.

“A substantial majority of participants felt that an early slowdown in the pace of increase would be appropriate,” according to minutes of the meeting, held Nov. 1 and 2.

The Fed has taken an aggressive path to cool demand and lower prices in the world’s largest economy as inflation has surged to a decades-high, raising benchmark rates six times this year, putting them between 3, 75% and 4%.

Interest rates on federal funds condition credit and these increases have notably weakened the real estate market by making mortgage loans more expensive.

– Scratchs –

For the next meeting of the Monetary Committee (FOMC), of the American authority, scheduled for December 13 and 14, the markets were already largely convinced – before the publication of the minutes – that the Fed will only raise interest rates by 50 basis points , according to the company CME.

In fact, inflation has started to slow down a bit, standing at 7.7% a year in October, according to the CPI index, against 8.2% in September.

But FOMC members “continue to expect interest rate hikes to continue until a zone narrow enough to control inflation is reached,” according to the minutes.

On the other hand, they do not give any indication of what the “final level” of rates would be one day, which “remains very uncertain”.

But some of its members believe it will be “higher than previously thought” as “inflation shows little sign of abating”. The meeting was held one week before the publication of the last IPC.

A debate also appears to be emerging with “some participants” concerned about an excessive increase in interest rates.

“There is a risk that the cumulative tightening of monetary policy exceeds what is necessary to reduce inflation” to the 2% target, fear some members, who also considered that softening the pace of increases could reduce the risks of instability in the financial system.