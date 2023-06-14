The Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) interrupted the cycle of interest rate hikes in the United States and decided to keep the Fed Funds rate in the range between 5.00% and 5.25% per annum, in a post-meeting statement of monetary policy released this Wednesday, 14. The decision was unanimous.

The Fed also maintained the interest rate paid on the reserve balance at 5.15%, a decision that takes effect from Thursday, the 15th, and the discount rate at 5.25% per annum.






















