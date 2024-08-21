Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/21/2024 – 17:53

The Ibovespa posted its third rise this Wednesday, the 21st, and its third consecutive all-time high at the close, having also reached a new record during the session, at around 137 thousand points – renewing its all-time intraday peak since last Thursday.

On Wednesday, with attention focused on the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed, the US central bank) most recent monetary policy meeting, the B3 index fluctuated from 136,085.84 to 137,039.54, opening at 136,088.18 points. At the close, it was up 0.28%, at 136,463.65 points, with turnover of R$21.3 billion in the session. For the week, the Ibovespa advanced 1.87%, raising the monthly gain to 6.90% and the year to 1.70%.

Wednesday’s morning session reflected relative caution with revised data on the US labor market through March 2024 – which showed still “healthy” growth in employment in the country, according to consultancy Capital Economics.

In the middle of the afternoon, global attention turned to the Fed’s minutes from the end of July meeting, the most anticipated event of the day – and also a highlight of the week’s agenda, with the highlight being the speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday in Jackson Hole, with expectations maintained so far that the US Central Bank will begin cutting interest rates in September.

In this afternoon’s document, Fed officials said they expect a rate cut in the United States if economic data evolves as expected – and the vast majority of them believe it will be appropriate to cut the U.S. central bank’s benchmark rate at its next meeting in September, as expected by the market. Thus, after the Fed’s afternoon minutes, the chances of the U.S. central bank cutting its benchmark rate by as much as 125 basis points this year have increased – with the prospect of a 100 basis point cut still likely.

For Capital Economics, the Fed minutes, in fact, confirm the interest rate cut in September: the consultancy still expects a reduction of 25 basis points, but recognizes that a possible deterioration in employment in the official report for August – and clearer signs of economic weakness – would increase the chance of a more aggressive monetary easing, of 50 basis points.

At B3, in this context, “there has been a strong inflow of foreign capital,” favored by “extremely lagging” domestic asset prices, says Rodrigo Marcatti, CEO of Veedha Investimentos. “There has been a faster pull” in this recovery of stocks, even though “local investors remain very stuck in fixed income,” adds Marcatti, highlighting the market’s view that domestic base interest rates, referenced in the Selic rate, tend to remain where they are or increase.

In August, to date, there has been an inflow of R$7.698 billion in foreign flows, the result of accumulated purchases of R$211.138 billion and sales of R$203.441 billion. For the year, foreign capital is still negative at R$28.872 billion. On the 19th, when the Ibovespa closed at an all-time high of 135,777.98 points, up 1.36%, and the financial turnover was R$25.5 billion, foreign investors entered R$1.281 billion into B3.

On the other hand, “multimarkets, which have a share of allocation in the stock market, have been registering redemptions for months – without much incentive, therefore, to enter the stock market now, at this level”, adds Marcatti. “But for foreigners, given the depreciation of the real and the outdated prices on the stock market, there is a super positive arbitrage, so we should still see an inflow of foreign capital, if nothing changes”, he says.

“There is a small honeymoon, with positive news”, points out Veedha’s CEO, emphasizing not only the more favorable global scenario – with a decrease in expectations of recession starting in the United States – but also the improvement in the domestic economy, on the margin.

“The improvement in the GDP growth outlook for the year – with houses considered very good in estimates already predicting a 3% increase – also results in an increase in the recommendation for shares of Brazilian companies, which are already coming off a good season of results in the second quarter in sectors such as banking, retail and healthcare, among others. ‘Foreign’ institutions have increased their recommendation for the purchase of Brazilian shares, which helps to understand this recovery seen in foreign flow to the stock market here”, observes Cesar Mikail, variable income manager at Western Asset.

He mentions a combination of external and domestic factors that help to understand the coexistence of expectations for a Selic rate hike by the end of the year and the Ibovespa at an all-time high. “Powell’s speech on Friday will be important for the market to understand the degree of adjustment in US interest rates – and today’s minutes confirmed the expectation of a cut in September. Brazil, along with other emerging markets, is benefiting from this signal of lower interest rates in the United States. And, on the domestic front, Gabriel Galipolo’s recent ‘hawkish’ speech contributed greatly,” says Mikail, referring to the Central Bank’s monetary policy director, considered the favorite to replace Roberto Campos Neto as president of the agency – a transition that currently seems smoother than the market had feared.

“All of this helps to understand not only the recovery of the stock market, but also the exchange rate at its current level: a little below R$5.50, after having recently reached R$5.70 or R$5.75. There is also a sign of greater fiscal responsibility in President Lula’s own statements, which supports this general improvement in sentiment. GDP growth expectations have been revised upwards, thus silencing political criticism about the Selic rate level,” says the manager.

On the B3, Wednesday’s rise was driven by the metal sector on a day of recovery in iron ore prices in Asia, which resulted in a 1.92% advance for Vale ON and up to 3.83% (Gerdau PN) for steelmakers. In Dalian, China, the most traded iron ore contract, for January 2025, rose 4.58%, to a level corresponding to US$ 104 per ton. And in Singapore, the increase was 3%, with the main contract still below US$ 100, at US$ 98.30 per ton.

The dynamism provided by the segment offset the negative effect of Petrobras (ON -0.88%, PN -0.60%, on a day of declines above 1% for Brent and WTI) – and, today, of moderate retraction among the large banks (Itaú PN -0.40%, Bradesco PN -0.45%). On the winning side of the Ibovespa, highlights were CVC (+12.75%), Petz (+7.07%) and Gerdau. On the opposite side, Assai (-3.42%), Dexco (-2.29%) and Cogna (-2.11%).