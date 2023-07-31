Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/31/2023 – 11:48 am Share

The president of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) of Chicago, Austan Goolsbee, did not want to commit about the institution’s next steps, and emphasized that it will react to the indicators. He gave an interview today to Yahoo Financeand said he was “open to hearing the data”, adding that, if conditions change, he is open to changes in plans.

With the right to vote in monetary policy decisions this year, the official described as “fabulous” news the recent slowdown in the figures for the consumer spending price index (PCE, its acronym in English), published last week. If the Fed manages to contain inflation and bring it to the 2% target without causing a recession or a big spike in unemployment it would be a “huge victory”, he added. At the same time, he recalled that there are “several” other important data before the next meeting, such as inflation readings, so he will wait to make his decisions. Nothing is “out of the question”, he emphasized.

Goolsbee considered that the Fed “appears to be doing pretty well” in the pace of monetary tightening. On inflation, he said there has been “some progress” in service sector prices, which have been more resilient. He mentioned the real estate sector, and said he expected a drop in prices in this segment of the economy, in the current context of higher interest rates.

Regarding the banking sector, he said that there has been a “stabilization” after turmoil earlier this year, with money returning to deposits, for example. Monetary tightening means a tightening of credit conditions, but this movement has occurred as expected, he considered. Asked about last week’s Fed report on potential measures to bolster banking sector safety, he wouldn’t directly say whether or not he supports the specific proposal, but did say that in the current tight monetary environment “it’s important” to strengthen the banking sector.

Goolsbee also said that inflation expectations remain “anchored”, and slightly downplayed the trajectory of wages as an indication of inflation in the short term.