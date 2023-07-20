Dhe US Federal Reserve has fined Deutsche Bank in the US $186 million (around €208 million) for violating sanctions regulations. The fine is the consequence of “insufficient progress” by the New York branch of the largest German financial institution in connection with money laundering and sanctions violations “in the context of the approval decisions of 2015 and 2017,” the Fed announced on Wednesday.

In addition, the Fed fined Deutsche Bank for what it considers to be “unsafe and unsound” ties to the Estonian branch of scandal-ridden Danske Bank.

Deutsche Bank processed more than $267 billion worth of suspicious transactions for Danske Bank between 2007 and 2015, which the Fed said was subject to “poor internal controls and governance processes to combat money laundering.” During this period, around 200 billion euros are said to have been laundered by Danske Bank Estonia.

Deutsche Bank has been under pressure in the US for years because of money laundering scandals. In early 2017, the institute agreed to payments totaling $630 million to regulators in the US and UK for failing to investigate suspicious cash flows from Russia. That same year, the Federal Reserve fined another $41 million for failing to comply with anti-money laundering regulations.

Deutsche Bank also had to answer for other dubious activities. In 2022, she agreed to pay $200 million to the US Securities and Exchange Commission for deficiencies in electronic record keeping. In July 2020, she agreed to a $150 million settlement to settle a legal dispute over dealings with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.