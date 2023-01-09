By Howard Schneider

NEW ORLEANS, USA (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve’s effort to impact the economy to reduce inflation is still in its early stages, making it difficult for the U.S. central bank to avoid the hype of raising interest rates more than the necessary, said a top economic adviser to former President Barack Obama.

The Fed raised its interest rate by more than 4 percentage points last year, and “we are only now entering the window where the effects can start to be noticed,” said Christina Romer, professor of economics at the University of California, Berkeley, and chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers (CEA) from 2009 to 2010, at a national meeting of economists on Saturday.

“Given the delays involved, policymakers will face a very difficult decision on when to stop rate hikes or reverse course,” Romer said in a speech at the annual meeting of the North American Economic Association in New Orleans.

“The authorities will need to back off before the problem is completely resolved if they are to bring inflation down without causing more pain than necessary,” she said.

Fed officials have acknowledged that it will be difficult to judge how far to raise rates and for how long to keep them high, and have slowed the pace of rate hikes to try to avoid a mistake.

Minutes from the Fed’s most recent policy meeting showed policymakers struggling to assess the risks, while economists see a high likelihood that rate hikes will lead to a US recession next year.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider)