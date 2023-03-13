The Federal Reserve (Fed) announced this Sunday, the 12th, the creation of an emergency program to try to contain the effects of the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) on the banking system in the United States. In a statement, the US central bank said it was prepared to deal with any liquidity pressure that emerges.

According to the note, the Fed will provide additional funding to depository institutions through the new Bank Term Financing Program (BTFP), which will offer loans with maturities of up to one year to banks, savings associations, credit unions and others that commit Treasuries, agency debt and securities backed by mortgages and other eligible assets.

“The BTFP will be an additional source of liquidity against high quality bonds, eliminating the need for an institution to quickly sell these bonds in times of stress”, he explains.

The Fed will have at its disposal US$ 25 billion from the Exchange Rate Stabilization Fund as ballast for the new instrument, but does not expect to have to use the resources.

‘Resilience’ of the banking system

American regulators this Sunday ensured the resilience of the American banking system, amid the repercussions of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, two of the biggest financial institutions to fail since the 2008 crisis.

In a statement in which it announced the creation of an emergency program, the Fed assured that the liquidity and capital positions of banks in the country are “strong”.

The US central bank emphasized that depositors can obtain funds through the rediscount window, which remain “open and available”. The same margins used for titles eligible for the new program will be applied in the window, which further expands the loan amount.

“The Fed Board is closely monitoring conditions across the financial system and is prepared to use its full range of tools to support households and businesses, and will take additional action as appropriate,” he said.

In a separate note, the Fed, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Treasury Department noted that the soundness of the banking system reflects, in part, the reforms made after the 2007 financial crisis. demonstrate our commitment to taking the necessary steps to ensure that depositors’ savings remain safe.