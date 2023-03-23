Stubborn inflation, a banking crisis, a tight labor market and rapidly changing moods in the financial markets. It is not an easy mix of ingredients for a central bank to make an interest rate decision. It was, however, where the Federal Reserve, the US central bank, had to compete during a policy meeting on Wednesday. Ultimately, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at his press conference, “no one” should question the central bank’s determination to fight inflation.

And so the key Fed interest rate went up 0.25 percentage point to a range of between 4.75 and 5 percent. The rate hike is in line with most analysts’ latest expectations. Most Fed board members expect another rate hike of 0.25 percentage point this year, according to estimates released by the central bank on Wednesday. From next year, interest rates will then fall again, according to the forecast.

Tightening credit due to the banking crisis can be seen as an equivalent interest rate increase Jerome Powell chairman Fed

Expectations in the financial markets about the Fed interest rate decision have fluctuated considerably in recent weeks. A few weeks ago, interest rates appeared to be moving up 0.5 percentage points as inflationary pressures remain high in the US, Powell said. Inflation was 6 percent on an annual basis in February, while the Fed aims for 2 percent inflation.

The labor market remains “extremely tight” in the US, Powell said, driving inflation (via wage demands). Interest rate hikes are the calibrated monetary weapon against inflation. They make borrowing less attractive, which curbs consumption. Ultimately, this should also push down price increases.

When the Fed intervened with the US government just two weeks ago to compensate account holders of the bankrupt Silicon Valley Bank, many investors actually thought that the central bank would stop raising interest rates completely this month. The sharp rise in interest rates – which were still just above 0 until a year ago – had caused problems for SVB. The bank had many US government bonds on its balance sheet, which had lost much of their value due to the rise in interest rates.

In the end, the Fed ended up with a rate hike of 0.25 percentage point. The unrest in the banking sector, which has subsided reasonably well, is causing banks to extend less credit to households and businesses, Powell said. That could automatically bring the Fed inflation target closer, several Fed board members had noted during the meeting. The “tightening” of lending caused by the banking crisis can be seen as “the equivalent” of a rate hike, Powell said.

Incidentally, it is uncertain to what extent the banks are reducing their lending. Powell kept all options open. The board is “strongly committed to bringing inflation back to its target of 2 percent,” the statement said. In February, the Fed also raised interest rates by 0.25 percentage point, in December by 0.5 percentage point, and before that by 0.75 percentage point several times.

Questions about failing Fed oversight

The Fed’s decision was made a little easier by statements on Tuesday from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, also Powell’s predecessor at the Fed. She said in a speech that the federal government is willing to guarantee savings at small and medium-sized banks. This calmed investors about the fate of these banks, giving the Fed room to raise interest rates. In addition to the Californian SVB, Signature from New York also had to be rescued. After that, First Republic Bank of San Francisco was in dire straits. The latter bank is kept going by large banks, but remains shaky.

During the press conference, Powell was asked some tough questions about the failing Fed oversight of SVB. San Francisco Fed regulators were aware of the problems at the bank, where many tech entrepreneurs had kept their money. They urgently pointed out to the bank that the interest rate risk on the government bonds was not hedged. “And yet this happened,” said Powell. The day after the SVB debacle, the Fed launched an internal investigation into its own banking supervision. Powell did not want to prejudge the conclusions, but did say that it is “clear that we need stricter oversight and stricter regulation.” Under the previous president Donald Trump, banking supervision for these types of medium-sized banks was relaxed.

