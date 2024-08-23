Powell added that the timing and pace of rate cuts would depend on data, expectations and the balance of risks.

Powell said at the Federal Reserve’s economic symposium in Kansas City that he was increasingly confident that inflation was on a steady path back to the bank’s 2 percent target.

The Fed chairman indicated that the bank will do everything it can to support the strength of the labor market while making further progress toward price stability, adding: “We do not welcome or seek further tightening in the labor market.”