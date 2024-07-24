Fed, Beige Book gives green light to rate cuts in fall

While the ECB has left rates unchanged, the Fed thinks it is time to lower them. The news comes from the Beige Book indications of the Federal Reserve. The indicator, published eight times a year, takes into account the economic trends of the 12 districts into which the Fed has divided the United States. It represents the thermometer of the star-spangled economy in terms of jobs, prices, and the economy. The data confirm that economic activity is also cooling, consistent with other indicators such as the labor market and gross domestic product.

So, if this trend continues, starting in September, the Federal Reserve could finally lower interest rates. The official document states that “Economic activity maintained a slight to moderate rate of growth in most districts. However, while seven districts reported some level of increase in activity, five reported stagnant or declining activity, three more than in the previous reporting period. Wages continued to grow at a modest to moderate pace in most districts, while prices overall increased moderately.”

Fed: American consumers are buying more consciously

In fact, prices are also under observation, having increased at a moderate pace and, in a couple of districts, practically at a standstill. Although Americans have kept spending high, purchases have been limited to essential items, with a lowering of their quality. Unlike before, there has been a greater search for the best offers.

Prices fell 0.1% in June, leaving the annual rate at 3.0%, compared to 3.3% the previous month. And it wasn’t just the data that confirmed that the time to reverse the trend (after 4.5 years) on rates seems to have arrived. Christopher Waller, a consultant to the Fed, in his presentation of the Beige Book, stressed that the time to lower the price of money is approaching “While I don’t think we’ve reached our final goal, we’re getting closer to the moment when a cut in the key rate may be justified. The situation on the labor market has now changed dramatically.

The labor market is at an optimal point: employment growth is not excessive when accounting for immigration, nominal wage growth is approaching the rate consistent with price stability, the unemployment rate is approaching what is considered its long-term value, the job vacancy rate is approaching the pre-pandemic level, and the involuntary layoff rate has been stable at 1% for more than two years. On the employment side of the dual mandate, it is very likely that we will get a soft landing.”

But Waller wasn’t the only one to talk about a possible change of direction. Other members of the Federal Reserve have spoken out in this direction, including its chairman, Jerome Powell who said that “confidence has improved that inflation is moving towards 2%, which is the condition that the central bank has set to start lowering money prices. The three readings in the second quarter are somewhat of a confidence booster. Everything seems much more balanced now.” Words that seem to give the green light to the long-awaited drop in September.