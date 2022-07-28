The Fed continues rate hikes and more will follow. Wall Street closes strongly. The US “is not in a recession”

It was long awaited, now it has arrived: the Federal Reserve launch a new substantial increase in the interest rate: 0.75 basis points to try to stop the rush of inflation, which started in the hardest period of the Covid pandemic and exploded with the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. The range for the federal funds rate is 2.25% to 2.50%.

This is the fourth rise in the course of 2022, the second in a row by 75 basis points. The Fed, which considers it “appropriate” to continue on the path of rate growth and at the same time stresses that it is “firmly committed to bringing inflation back to its 2% target”.

The invasion of Ukraine by Russiawrites the Monetary Policy Committee of the US central bank, “it is causing enormous human damage and economic difficulties”.

There war and related eventscontinues the Fomc conclusions, “they are creating further upward pressure on inflation and are weighing on global economic activity “. For this reason” the Committee is highly attentive to inflationary risks “. US inflation remains” too high “, the latest survey was” worse than expected “, notes the Fed president Jerome Powell meeting the press at the end of the committee meeting.

But the governor of the US central bank points out several times: “I don’t think the US is in a recession “. Why, he observes: “If we look at a series of indicators, such as that of the job market, they are not those of a country in recession “.

Today’s increase may not be the last of this magnitude. Powell specifies: “The increase of the interval goal is the second by 75 basis points in as many meetings. Another unusually large increase may be appropriate at the next meeting, the decision will depend on the data we receive between now and then. ”

Asked several times on the extent of the measures that will be taken in the meeting of the Committee scheduled in September, the number one of the Fed clarified that anew interest rate hike “might be appropriate” at the next FOMC meeting.

However, the decisions of the Monetary Policy Council “will depend on the data” available at the time. In response to a Powell asks he added: “We will make our decisions from time to timewe now think it is appropriate to act in this way rather than giving precise indications on upcoming decisions “.

Wall Street seems to marry the move by the Fed, soon after the announcement, the lists started to rally, extending the gains, with the Nasdaq up more than 4%. While the euro strengthened against the dollar, returning to an exchange rate of just over 1.02.

After the Fed, Wall Street closed strongly

Wall Street closes strongly, extending late trading gains immediately following the Fed’s announcement of a new 75bp interest rate hike. Investors reward the choice of the FOMC, which launched the second significant rate hike in two consecutive months to curb the inflation run. And analysts seem to have appreciated the Monetary Policy Committee’s decision to weigh the weight of upcoming hikes by evaluating the data from time to time.

The Nasdaq index drives the lists, awaiting the quarterly reports of the most important companies in the technology sector, and closed at + 4.06% at 12,032.42 points. The Dow Jones scores + 1.37% with 32,197.59 points, while S&P gains + 2.54% with 4,020.45 points. Among the technological stocks, Alphabet (Google) advances with + 7.74%, Tesla with + 6.17%, Netflix with + 6%, Apple with 3.42%.

Subscribe to the newsletter

