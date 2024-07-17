Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/17/2024 – 15:56

The inventory adequacy index (IE) in the city of São Paulo fell 1% in July compared to June, reported the Federation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism of the State of São Paulo (FecomercioSP). This was the third consecutive month of decline in the index and the lowest level recorded since November 2023. Compared to July 2023, there was an increase of 0.9% in the IE.

Despite having fallen for the third consecutive month, FecomercioSP has a positive assessment. For the institution, sales are moving in line with what was projected by retail entrepreneurs in recent months. “This indicates an improvement in predictive power and a certain stability in the factors that define retail results over the last few months,” it writes in a note.

In July, the proportion of business owners who consider their inventory situation to be adequate stood at 55.8%, a 0.6 percentage point decrease compared to the previous month. Among those who consider their inventory levels to be above the adequate level, the number rose from 22.3% in June to 23.4% in this reading.

The proportion of traders who believe they have less than adequate stock levels rose from 21.0% – the highest level in the historical series for June – to 20.6% in July.

Port

Among large companies, the proportion of those who believe their stock levels are adequate rose from 68.9% in June to 69.6% in July. The proportion of large companies that believe they have more than adequate stock levels fell from 15.6% to 15.2%, while those who consider their stock levels to be below expectations rose from 14.4% to 15.2%.

In small businesses, the proportion of those who consider themselves to have adequate stock levels fell from 56.0% in June to 55.5% in July. The proportion of small businesses that consider themselves to have more than adequate stock levels rose from 22.5% to 23.5%. Those who consider their stock levels to be below ideal levels fell from 21.2% to 20.7%.