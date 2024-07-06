Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/05/2024 – 21:22

Despite recognizing specific advances in the report presented this Thursday, the 4th, by the Chamber’s Working Group (GT) for regulating tax reform, the Federation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism of the State of São Paulo (FecomercioSP) is still not completely satisfied with the wording of the tax document.

In a note distributed early this Friday evening, the 5th, the entity states that the reform “continues to harm the services sector”.

“Credit transfer and non-cumulative devices will have a negative impact on companies; zero tax rate for feminine hygiene products and partial adjustments to split payments are positive,” the note says.

The report, continues FecomercioSP, harms companies included in the Simples Nacional and, above all, the services sector.

In the Federation’s view, despite some positive changes, relevant points such as broad non-cumulativeness and differentiated treatment of Simples Nacional still need to be adjusted. On the other hand, a socially relevant request defended by the entity was met: the reduction from 60% to zero rate for basic menstrual health care products.

Last week, FecomercioSP, through the Tax Affairs Council and the Superior Council of Law, forwarded nine proposals for adjustments to the members of the WG. Among the suggestions, the main ones propose improvements to the device that regulates non-cumulativeness, which deals with the IBS/CBS rates, the list of foods in the National Basic Food Basket (CeNA), the transfer of credit from the Simples Nacional company, among others.

According to the Entity, if accepted, they can improve the legislation – of which FecomercioSP has been critical since the beginning.

As for Simples Nacional, the Federation’s proposal concerns the device that limits the transfer of credit from the new IBS/CBS by companies opting for the regime, which, in the country’s daily life, are small and medium-sized companies (SMEs).

“The text has not been changed and, as it stands, limits this operation only to amounts corresponding to ‘paid’ taxes. This is a contradiction in relation to both what is stated in the Constitution, which refers to ‘collected’ taxes, and the current system, which allows the full transfer of PIS/Cofins credits. FecomercioSP’s proposal, in this regard, is that the project be changed in plenary to allow the transfer of CBS credits in a percentage equivalent to the applicable rate, in addition to maintaining the current rule on contributions that will be extinguished (PIS/Cofins)”, argues the institution.