07/13/2023 – 12:09

The number of homes in São Paulo with overdue bills in the first half of 2023 increased compared to the same period last year, there are 14,700 more families in this situation. In the first six months of this year, 948,000 families living in the city of São Paulo were in default – which corresponds, on average, to 23.5% of families in São Paulo, compared to 22.9% in the same period last year. The information is from the Federation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism of the State of São Paulo (FecomercioSP).

Families in São Paulo with some type of debt, on the other hand, dropped from 2.97 million in the first half of last year to 2.94 million this year – from 74.1% to 72.9%. Credit cards remain the main source of indebtedness (83.5%), followed by booklets (14.4%), personal loans (11.1%) and payroll loans (6.0%).

Also according to FecomercioSP, the consumption intention of families grew by 29.8% in the first half of 2023, compared to the same period in 2022. There was an increase in all seven items analyzed, with emphasis on current income (55.6%) and moment for durables (42.9%).

The index that measures consumer confidence grew 19.5% in the period, with advances in the current economic conditions index (42.9%) and in the medium and long term assessment (11.3%).
























