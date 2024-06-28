Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/27/2024 – 22:07

The Federation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism of the State of São Paulo (FecomercioSP) classifies as sensible the sanction of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to Bill 914/2024, announced this Thursday, the 27th. The PL, among other points, imposes a 20% tax on international purchases of up to US$ 50, or around R$ 276, at the current exchange rate. “The decision brings more balanced tax treatment to the country, in addition to benefiting small and medium-sized companies that, with the exemption, were losing competitiveness”, says the entity, in a note to which the Estadão/Broadcast had first-hand access.

With the presidential act, from August 1st, products sold on platforms abroad will be taxed not only at this defined rate, but also at the ICMS, of 17%. Only medications are left out of this list.

“Maintaining flows of products purchased abroad, through applications, without charging taxes, would represent serious losses for the country’s retail sector and, in particular, for small businesses – which already operate with reduced profit margins and face difficulties in competing with low-cost imported products”, says the note.

In FecomercioSP’s view, taxation brings a more balanced tax treatment, even if it is not ideal. The entity’s estimates indicate that, to actually balance federal tax costs on products manufactured in Brazil and abroad, it would be necessary to establish a higher rate, of approximately 40%.

“However, the government’s decision, taken after intense debate in the National Congress, is correct in stimulating competition between national and international companies without burdening the consumer,” says the Federation.

FecomercioSP cites a survey by the National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC) indicating, for example, that the price of a product sold by a Brazilian company, considering the entire tax burden included in the final price, costs the consumer twice as much. when compared to the same sold by a foreign company. “This difference is a result of the high taxation to which entrepreneurs in the country are subject”, says the note.

According to the study, for every 1% difference in price in relation to the product imported through the Conforming Remittance Program, there is an average loss of 0.49% in revenue.

Furthermore, the note continues, national companies still have a series of additional obligations, laws and regulations that increase the operational costs for these businesses. “With the institution of Remessa Conforme, the scenario became even more difficult, since the exemption (previously intended only for individuals) now also includes international e-commerce platforms.”

With Remessa Conforme, FecomercioSP claims, a significant competitive advantage was generated in the final price of products due to the import tax cost for national companies.