The Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives Federation of the Region of Murcia (Fecoam), requested this Friday that the Ministry of Agriculture “take seriously” the lack of rain and approve as soon as possible the opening of drought wells to alleviate the situation in the countryside. in the Region, especially in Cieza, Calasparra and the Altiplano. “We hope that this coming week they will take action. In the Altiplano, social irrigation of 12 or 15 hours is needed” in the vineyards, so that the grapes “sprout, because they haven’t even sprouted”, and the situation is serious in the dry land, warned the president of Fecoam, Santiago Martínez.

He did so during his speech on the occasion of the closing of the Ordinary General Assembly of his entity, in Murcia. He warned that if the authorization takes another fifteen days, there will be no water available from the Calasparra aquifer until June. And by then, he assured, in some areas the plantations “will already have died.”

According to Martínez, “it takes a month” from the start-up of these infrastructures to the supply, because the wells “are unarmed; there is no transformer, pipes or extraction pump ». And he criticized the Ministry, because this week he showed his “lack of solutions” at the Drought Table. If the water does not arrive soon, he warned, in some areas of the Community “nothing will be produced with quality and we are going to have very serious problems,” he warned.

López Miras highlights the aid from the Community to alleviate the lack of rain, with priority for the dry land and farmers

The Fecoam leader framed this problem in a 2022 campaign and the start of 2023 that is being “very complicated” due to the scarcity of water and the general increase in prices. And in the face of criticism for the increase in the cost of food for consumers, he lamented that in some areas “they are putting us at the feet of the horses.” However, he defended, “we are not to blame for the rise in gas, gasoline, a wheel, a battery, a tractor, salaries, social security… if there are so many things!” And he demanded to reverse the cut in the Tajo-Segura transfer and promote measures to make agricultural activity compatible with the protection of the Mar Menor.

He asked the regional government for support to guarantee the generational change. He urged the president of the Autonomous Community, Fernando López Miras, and the Minister of Agriculture, Antonio Luengo, present at the event, to activate 50% aid for the payment of social capital by young farmers so that they enter cooperatives. Miras stressed that the Community will allocate 5 million euros in soft loans to alleviate the effects of the drought in the agricultural and livestock sectors. In the first instance, dryland farmers and sheep and goat farmers, especially affected, may benefit.

awards



The assembly included the delivery of the Cooperative of the Year award to Elisa Martínez Torres, president of the Frutas Campo de Blanca cooperative for 20 years, and the Fecoam 2023 Gold Badge to Francisco González Zapater. He is the general secretary of the Ministry of Water, Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries.