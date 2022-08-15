OfRichard Strobl shut down

Is the water on Mallorca’s beaches increasingly contaminated with faeces? That should show an analysis. But the environmental authority calls almost all beaches suitable for swimming.

Palma – Is there a “faecal alarm” on Mallorca’s beaches? This message is currently causing concern among holidaymakers. A new analysis by a competent authority in Spain now apparently allows this conclusion. But there is also a contradiction. For example, only one beach on the holiday island is currently classified as not suitable for swimming.

Poor water quality on Mallorca’s beaches?

The topic initially picked up on this Mallorca Magazine. Based on this report, the “faecal alarm” then spread to other media.

In its article, the portal refers to a new investigation by the authority responsible for monitoring the quality of bathing water in the Balearic Islands. Accordingly, water pollution has increased sharply in some areas. While in 2013 93 percent of the water analyzes were rated “excellent”, in 2021 only 71 percent achieved this seal of quality.

Mallorca’s faecal problem: Analysis shows increasing water pollution

Accordingly, the water on Mallorca’s beaches is tested regularly. From May to October, 1719 samples were taken at 191 bathing resorts. According to the report, the Bay of Palma and the Bay of Pollenca are particularly affected by heavy pollution in Mallorca. The main cause is identified by the experts as the island’s old and partly dilapidated sewage system.

However, on the basis of this analysis, it can really be called a “faecal alarm” – like the one picture– newspaper had headlined – be spoken to?

“Fecal alarm” on Mallorca’s beaches? Only one beach currently closed

the Mallorca newspaper at least contradicts. Although this portal also admits that Mallorca has problems with sewage discharged into the sea and does not doubt the water analysis mentioned. But the alarmism is therefore exaggerated.

the Mallorca newspaper refers to the current one Info map of the environmental authority Sanidad Ambiental the Government of the Balearic Islands. Only one beach is currently marked with a red flag and is therefore classified as not suitable for swimming (data available on August 15, 2022). The portal explains that the affected Platja des Brismar is a very small beach that is located directly on the fishing port and marina of Port d’Antratx. The portal concludes that this location alone explains the poorer water quality. All other beaches are classified as suitable for bathing according to the map according to the environmental authority. (rjs)

