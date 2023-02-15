The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium February 2023 games have leaked via the ever reliable Billbil-kun from dealabs.

These games are Horizon Forbidden West, Scarlet Nexus, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Borderlands 3, with Billbil-kun promising “more to come”.

These games will reportedly join the service on 21st February.

Here’s megafan Zoe’s (spoiler free) take on Horizon Forbidden West.

The headliner here is Horizon Forbidden West, which is joining Sony’s subscription service almost a year to the day after it was first released.

In Forbidden West, eleven more players take on the role of young Nora hunter Aloy. This time, Aloy has to travel to the titular Forbidden West to stop a mysterious plague that is sweeping the lands.

Malindy Hetfeld called it a “beautiful technical achievement” in Eurogamer’s Horizon Forbidden West review.

“If you’ve enjoyed Horizon Zero Dawn and are already looking forward to the sequel, there’s likely only a very small chance you won’t enjoy Forbidden West,” she wrote last year.



Horizon Forbidden West has underwater exploration.

Scarlet Nexus, meanwhile, is an action RPG from Bandai Namco. This game allows players to choose between characters Yuito and Kasane, both of whom are “elite psionics”.

Emma found Scarlet Nexus’ combat rather “chaotic”, however she praised the game’s unique setting and “memorable” art style.

“I can’t really think of another game where you fight brain-eating flower bouquets that wear stilettos,” she mused. Norcan I, Emma. Norcan I



Both characters in Scarlet Nexus have a talent for psychokinesis.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is a particular favorite of mine. This is the game that introduces us all to Ethan Winters and his wife Mia.

In Resident Evil 7, Ethan heads to Louisiana in search of Mia, who has been missing for several years. In turn, Ethan comes across not just his wife, but the mysterious Baker family and a whole lot of chaos.



This Resi 7 keyart gives us all a nice look at a friendly family dinner…

Last but not least, we have Borderlands 3. This first-person looter shooter takes players to the planet of Pandora in search of treasure filled vaults.

Vikki called Borderlands 3 “bigger, better and even more polarizing than ever before” in her 2019 review.

“Borderlands 3 is everything Vault Hunters loved about its predecessors,” she wrote. “It’s hard to imagine how, technical issues aside, existing fans could not find more to love about this latest iteration.”



The vault in our stars.

And that’s your lot for now. Anything there take your fancy?