It’s been a long time since we’ve seen such great titles as the ones featured in the February Games With Gold announcement. And it turns out that the first three games on the list are already available. Is about Resident Evil 1, Gears 5 and Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb. Microsoft decided to announce a little more than a week before the end of January the games that Xbox One and Xbox Series X users could download for free with its Xbox Games with Gold program, for the month of February.

A total of 5 games will be available throughout the month, of which 3 are already available from February 1. The truth is that this month has been one of the best in a long time. So you will surely be excited, because even if you don’t have much time to play any of these games during the month of February, you can download them and have them forever.

A possible agreement between Sega my Microsoft is filtered for the arrival of their games to Game Pass

February’s First Games With Gold Games Now Available

February’s Games With Gold is off to a good start. Perhaps one of the biggest surprises to see come to this list is Gears of War 5, this being one of the most prominent games in the exclusive Xbox catalog. Resident Evil is also available. This is the remastered version of the original 1996 game. And finally, Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb. With the announcement of a new Indiana Jones video game currently in developmentNot surprisingly, Microsoft decided to include it in February’s Games With Gold.

Here is the complete list of games from February Games With Gold:

Gears of War 5 – February 1 – 28

Resident Evil – February 1 – 28

Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb – February 1 – 15