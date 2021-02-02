The month of February is here and with it comes great news for Xbox users. A few hours ago we knew the 10 great games coming to Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One during this month. But now, in the company of the new Games With Gold, Microsoft has revealed the 7 new games for Xbox Game Pass in February. The successful service of the Redmond will welcome great titles such as The Falconeer or Wolfenstein Youngblood among many more.

Has been through Xbox Wire where we have seen the arrival of 7 new games for Xbox Game Pass during this first fortnight of February. So without further ado, we leave you with the list of the new Game Pass games in the company of the platforms where they will be available and a brief description of each one, for all those who do not know them.

Ghost of a Tale – Xbox Game Pass PC (February 4)

Follow Tilo, a courageous mouse bard, on his perilous quest to escape the dungeons of the High Ruin Keep and discover what has become of his beloved, Merra. Set in a medieval world where rats reign, the story tells adventures that are both epic and intimate, combining elements of adventure games, action RPG and exploration with a highly immersive visual style.

Project Winter – Xbox Game Pass for console, PC and Android (February 4)

The perfect game to backstab your friends. Project Winter is an 8 person multiplayer game that focuses on social deception and survival. Communication and teamwork are essential to the ultimate goal of surviving escape. Gather resources, repair structures and brave the wilderness together.

The Falconeer – Xbox Game Pass Android, Console and PC – (February 4)

Become a harpooner and take to the skies on the back of your overwhelming warbird. Uncover secrets lost at sea as you unite or face off against different factions and clans spread across the Great Ursee. Use different classes of harpooner, with different characteristics, weapons and war birds that you can improve by winning battles, completing missions, discovering secrets or using mutagens and songs. Use the energy and heat of the ocean to dive, dodge, turn, sneak and take advantage.

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age – Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC (February 11)

This is the high definition remastered version of the successful twelfth installment in the FINAL FANTASY series, which has sold more than 6.1 billion units worldwide and now features new redesigned game mechanics. In addition to having updated graphics and sound to take advantage of the power of current hardware, the game design has also been modified by evolving the original FFXII according to this generation of consoles.

Jurassic World Evolution Xbox Game Pass for Console and Android (February 11)

Immerse yourself in the Jurassic series and build your own Jurassic World. Bioengineer dinosaurs that think and react to their environment and face threats related to espionage, creature escapes and devastation caused by tropical storms in an uncertain world where life always finds its way.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood – Xbox Game Pass Android (February 11)

Nineteen years after the events of Wolfenstein II, BJ Blazkowicz has disappeared after a mission in Nazi-occupied Paris. Now, after a few years of training from their fierce father, BJ’s twin daughters Jess and Soph Blazkowicz must spring into action.

Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones – Xbox Game Pass Android and Console (February 11)

Stealth Inc 2 puts your wits and reflexes to the test in over 60 different levels in an expanding world. Death lurks, but one of the few advantages of being a clone is that death is not permanent. With no screen loading or lives to worry about, players must use their inevitable death as a learning tool as they navigate lasers, murderous robots and terrifying bosses in the most hostile work environment.