In the final stretch of the shortest month of the year, investors will receive several macroeconomic data on both sides of the Atlantic. Predictably, it will be the new indicators of growth and inflation in the United States that will have the greatest impact on the price of the next stock market sessions although it will not be until February 28 when the most relevant data of the week is served: the íPricing Pricing in Use in the US.

The Monday that will be holiday in Japan (Emperor Day) will be known the definitive data of January inflation in the Eurozone, for which no changes are expected with respect to the advance of 2.5%, according to market expectations. And on that same day the business confidence data (IFO index) will be announced that will give clues to the Inverter what the consumption market thinks and production in Germany in the current geopolitical context and after the elections that will be held tomorrow.

February 25 will be Japan’s turn, with the data of the previous underlying in February with the Bank of Japan with one of the few restrictive monetary policies today. Also on that day the Consumer Trust Data in the United States and new house sales already with Donald Trump as president.

After knowing the Data of the IPC advanced February in Spain (the last one stood at 2.9%) and the minutes of the last meeting of the ECB, the evolution of those of personal consumption spending in the United States will arrive. The market consensus collected by Bloomberg expects a two tenth cut compared to the previous month that would place the indicator in 2.6%. This would relieve the prices tension that Energy and food excludes in the United States. A reading higher than expected would be bullish for the dollar, which would affect the Federal Reserve and its plans and would have effects on the foreign investor.