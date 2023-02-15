For a few months there has been talk of a great update that is going to reach the consoles of Xboxsame as the special players of the program Inside they have tried before. This one is about energy saving, which could be the most innovative so far according to the video game brand itself.

After the new system update, family consoles Xbox they’ll automatically go into power saving, and the company claims it reduces power usage by up to 20 times when consoles are off compared to sleeping. Which would make them the first consoles to offer carbon-conscious downloads and updates.

It is also mentioned that it will allow players to hide in-game art when selecting tiles on the home screen. Instead of replacing the home plate background every time players move to select a game tile, the background will remain a solid color of the player’s choosing, so it wouldn’t waste energy unnecessarily.

Finally, there is talk of an association with Google to allow users to use the app Google Home like a touch remote for consoles. After adding your Xbox With the app, gamers will be able to turn their console on and off, navigate the screen, control media playback, record clips, and more.

This update should be available now.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: It is a good way to save energy, after all, with the resources used now, electricity bills have changed substantially. So it is appreciated to have these elements.