reader questionsThe February strike is a unique event in the resistance during the Second World War. More than ten thousand people stopped working. It is the only moment when Dutch people rose en masse against the anti-Jewish measures taken by the occupying forces. In no other country has there been such a public outcry. Sunday is the annual commemoration. Readers had many questions about the events, reporter Cato Bruinewoud provided the answers.
Cato Bruinewoud
