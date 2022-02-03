The National Center of Meteorology stated that the Arabian Gulf region remains under the influence of the extension of the Siberian high air accompanied by a cold northern air mass, pointing out that the temperatures during the month of February continue to decrease over the country in general, despite their slight increase, especially in the second half of the month. in some areas compared to January.

The center stated that the country is affected during this month by the passage of air depressions coming from the Mediterranean, which leads to cases of instability in the weather conditions, as the south winds that raise dust and sand activate, and rain clouds sometimes multiply.

He explained that the prevailing winds during this month are southeasterly in the morning, shifting to northwesterly and northwesterly during the day, while the country is sometimes affected by active northwesterly winds (the north wind), with the highest wind speed recorded at 141 km/hour in Jabal Mabrah in 2010.

He pointed out that the relative humidity increases during this month, and the opportunity is prepared in the early morning, to form light and dense fog, especially on the coastal areas, noting that the average temperature ranges between 18 and 21.3 degrees Celsius, and the average maximum temperature is between 23 and 28 degrees Celsius, and the average minimum temperature is between 12.4 and 16.1 degrees Celsius.

He stated that the highest temperature recorded during this month was 39.8 degrees Celsius in the island border guards in 2009, while the lowest temperature was recorded on Jebel Jais in 2017, and it reached minus 5.7 degrees Celsius.

According to the center, the average wind speed is 13 km/h, while the average relative humidity during this month is 59%, the average maximum relative humidity is between 78 and 88%, and the average relative humidity is between 29 and 40%.

According to the center, the highest year in which fog reoccurred during the past years was 2021, where the number of recurrence of fog was 18 days, and four days of light fog, while the highest amount of rain recorded during this month was 317 mm on al-Huwailah in 1988.

The center stated that the weather tomorrow will witness the formation of fog or light fog in the morning over some internal and coastal areas, while it will become clear to partly cloudy, with another slight rise in temperatures. He added that the winds will be southwesterly, light to moderate in speed, gradually shifting in the afternoon to northwesterly moderate to brisk, and strong at times on the sea, with a speed ranging between 15 and 30 km / h, up to 55 km / h on the sea, which is lightly directed to Medium, gradually becoming turbulent to very rough in the evening in the Arabian Gulf, and light to moderate, turbulent at night, in the Sea of ​​Oman.

Regarding the weather next Sunday, the center expected it to be dusty and partly cloudy, with a noticeable drop in temperatures.

He pointed out that the winds will be northwesterly moderate to active, with speed and strong at times, especially on the sea, that will raise dust and dust and lead to a decrease in horizontal visibility, and its speed will range between 20 and 30 km / h, up to 55 km / h on the sea, which becomes a severe wave. Turbulence to turbulent in the Arabian Gulf, and turbulent in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expected that fog or light fog will form today in some internal and coastal areas, while the weather will become clear to partly cloudy, with another slight rise in temperatures.

He stressed that the winds will be northeasterly to northwesterly, light to moderate, with speeds ranging between 10 and 20 km/hr, reaching 30 km/hr on the sea, which will be light in waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

