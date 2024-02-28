February this one says goodbye Leap-year with heat in Guadalajara and all Jalisco but with a cloudy sky.

He National Metereological Service of the With water and the Institute of Astronomy and Meteorology from the University of Guadalajara (UdeG) issued the weather forecast for this February 29.

Climate in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area

In the Metropolitan Area of ​​Guadalajara, cloudy skies are expected but with a warm temperature all day, except at night.

Maximum temperature of 30°C with a minimum of 13°C

Climate in the South Coast area of ​​Jalisco: Autlán de Navarro

On the south coast of Jalisco Cloudy skies are expected, while the weather will be warm in the afternoon and cool at night according to With water and AMI.

Maximum temperature of 31°C with a minimum of 13°C

Climate in the Ciénega area of ​​Jalisco: Ocotlán

In the Ciénega area of ​​Jalisco, cloudy skies are expected all day and very hot in the afternoonto stay cool at night.

Maximum temperature of 30°C with a minimum of 16°C

Climate in the northern area of ​​Jalisco: Colotlán

According to the IAM and With waterin the northern part of Jalisco expected a clear sky and cool atmosphere at night.

Maximum temperature of 25°C with a minimum of 14°C

Climate in the Altos de Jalisco area: Lagos de Moreno

In the Altos de Jalisco area according to the With water and at IAM, cloudy skies are expected with warm weather all day.

Maximum temperature of 26°C with a minimum of 14°C

Climate in the southern area of ​​Jalisco: Ciudad Guzmán

In the southern area of ​​Jalisco, cloudy skies are expected with mild weather in the afternoon but cool at night.

Maximum temperature of 31°C with a minimum of 13°C

Climate in the Jalisco Coast area: Puerto Vallarta

For the coast of Jalisco, a cloudy sky is expected, with the weather being pleasant in part and mild at night according to With water and AMI.

Maximum temperature of 33°C with a minimum of 18°C