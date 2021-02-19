Many autonomies have already closed the hunting season and, still in some, the last conches will sound during the last two weekends of this mad febrerillo.

It is time to stop and take stock, of the good and the less good, where those failed sets come back again and again to our mind, and those photos full of memories draw a smile on our face.

It is time to let nature play its role and for our fauna to follow its natural balance. The hunt does not end here, because now hunters of good can enjoy this magical function up close.

In less than two months, those in love with that sweet-looking animal with a hoarse voice will be able to go after his tracks.

While the date arrives, we will enjoy like few others going out to the field and, instead of carrying the own implements of these last months, we will use binoculars, spyglass or telescope and photo camera. The show starts: roe deer.

The Capreolus capreolusDuring winter, it is especially tolerant of its congeners, which fortunately allows us to see them in small groups in some areas where food is more abundant.

This is due to a winter survival strategy, because this way they limit the risk of being surprised by predators. When the end of February or March arrives they begin to disperse.

The roe deer is an elusive, suspicious animal, it is barely visible, it appears and disappears, hence it has earned the title of “forest elf”.

Is now time to observe them with erasure, as if a velvet cover covered his trophy. Only the most adult and strongest males are throwing it, especially in the south. Still, the vast majority of goblins hide their promises behind the erasure.

Going out to see the roe deer is also going hunting, because as I have repeated and will repeat ad nauseam, hunting is not just going out with a shotgun on your shoulder; It is also about enjoying nature in its purest state, observing the behavior of the animals, knowing how to distinguish, as in this case, which roe deer will be a promise for this season or, on the contrary, which others we will leave to their own devices to look for them inside of a couple of years. Managing is an inseparable part of hunting and conservation activity.

It must be taken into account that the females live with one or both of the offspring that they have had that year. It is normal for these to be hidden most of the time and the female only approaches to breastfeed them, although she is always vigilant in the vicinity.

Some people, upon discovering a baby in the bush, believe it to be abandoned and take it away, dying after a few days. This is a big problem that we must make people aware of, especially those who ignore it or know little about the field.

For this, there is the Corcino Project in which, as every year, the ACE (Spanish Roe Deer Association) works to achieve this awareness.

Shutterstock

And speaking of the Spanish Roe Deer Association, this week it has once again demonstrated its solidarity with the neediest people and has donated, through the Solidarity Game Meat project, 150 kilos of venison stew to the San Juan de Dios Center in Ciempozuelos in Madrid.

The Solidarity Game Meat project is made up of owners, producers, hunters and other organizations and meat industries. Its aim is to obtain donations of game meat and allocate them to all the entities that are currently serving the most disadvantaged, either through the distribution of food to needy families or the preparation of meals in canteens for people without resources.

Since its inception in December 2020, two and a half tons of Venison, fallow deer and wild boar meat in “ragout” format or stew, which has been distributed mainly through the Food Bank, which in turn has referred it to soup kitchens, Caritas centers and foundations and Religious Orders such as San Juan de Dios.

Once again, thanks and a thousand thanks to all those who, granite by granite, are building a mountain of solidarity.

To conclude, let me tell you that now for those who write these lyrics, this is one of the most rewarding stages that nature can give away and I therefore invite you to responsibly let the countryside whisper to you …

Happy weekend!