To be precise, as reported by the message published on X by the official Nintendo account, it is a Partner Showcase or an event that presents games from publishers and third party teams, therefore not from Nintendo itself, arriving in the first half of 2024.

The various rumors that have accumulated in recent days and which wanted a new Nintendo Direct arriving this month are therefore confirmed, with the official announcement of the presentation event for this week, precisely Wednesday 21 February 2024 at 3 pm: 00, with 25 minutes of information on upcoming Nintendo Switch games.

Nintendo just announced a new Nintendo Direct with date and time officially scheduled and confirmed: this is a new Partner Showcase that will be held on February 21st at 3:00 pm Italian time, with announcements and trailers on the new features arriving for Nintendo Switch.

A Partner Showcase featuring third-party games

Nintendo Switch may still have a lot to offer this year

These are therefore new features arriving very soon, considering that we are already past the middle of February and all the games presented at the event should be released on the market by July 2024, which makes this presentation particularly interesting for Nintendo Switch owners.

There will be no first party titles, i.e. from Nintendo's internal teams, but this does not exclude that there may still be exclusive games and titles of particular interest for Nintendo Switch, with many possible large-scale innovations arriving from third parties.

It's difficult to predict what might be present at the event, but many rumors point to the possible arrival of Hi-Fi Rush as one of the first titles in Xbox's multiplatform strategy, awaiting further information, while a rumor has Game Freak at the Partner Showcase in February , therefore there could also be news regarding Pokémon, waiting for further information.

Obviously, we invite you to follow the event with us, with the editorial team of Multiplayer.it who will follow the presentation live to comment on it in real time, therefore we refer you to our Twitch channel from which the event will be broadcast simultaneously.