The beginning of the year is not giving the Region of Murcia good news about the labor market. Last February left the total number of unemployed at 93,740, 1,583 more than the previous month. The increase, of 1.72%, is the highest of all the communities, according to data published by the Ministry of Labor this Thursday.

At the national level, unemployment also rises, but just 0.09%, well below the regional figures. In fact, more than half of the communities register positive data. After January, which is always a hard month for the labor market, February tends to cool down the drop in unemployment. However, this has not been the case for the Region of Murcia.

It is not the only negative statistic. The year-on-year variation continues to reflect a decline in unemployment, as has been the case every month for almost two years, when the worst period of the pandemic began to be left behind. However, the decrease compared to last year is the softest in the entire country: barely 1.13%, far from the 6.45% national average.

The service sector, which added 865 more unemployed, led the rise in unemployment in the month of February. Agriculture also surpassed one hundred, while industry and construction rose, but very slightly. In addition, the number of unemployed applicants increases by half a thousand.

Negative dynamics since summer



In the first two months of the year, unemployment has already grown by 4% in the Region. But the dynamics have been negative since last summer, when the symptoms of a slowdown in the economy were increasingly evident. Unemployment began to rise in the month of July, in the middle of the summer campaign, and since then only October has taken a breather.