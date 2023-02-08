February 9 is celebrated worldwide as International Dentist Day, a celebration of professionals who alleviate toothache and ensure oral health. In 2023, the celebration falls on a Thursday. Izvestia covers the history and traditions of this significant day.

Dentist Day 2023 – history

The holiday of dentists is inextricably linked with the day of memory of the Catholic saint Apollonia of Alexandria. The woman lived in the 1st century AD. during the persecution of Christians. In 249, the subjects of Emperor Decius seized Apollonia and subjected her to severe torture, including pulling out all her teeth with tongs. But even such torments did not force the righteous woman to renounce her faith. Apollonia also courageously endured her sentence to be burned at the stake – she stepped into the fire herself and accepted death. The execution took place on February 9th.

The martyr was canonized as a saint and over time began to be considered the patroness of dentists. There is a belief among Christians that the mere mention of Apollonia can relieve toothache.

Now the holiday no longer has such a gloomy meaning – on a significant date, the hard work of dentists and innovative inventions in dentistry are glorified, making the treatment process painless and effective.

In Russia, the celebration has been celebrated since 2001. Despite the fact that the holiday is quite young and not widely known, the professional community is increasingly remembering this significant date and organizing festive events.

Dentist’s Day 2023 – Traditions

Doctors of dental clinics, support staff, teachers, students, interns, graduates of specialized medical schools consider their holiday.

On the day of the celebration, the staff of private and public dental hospitals gather for corporate parties and receptions, the management awards the best dentists with diplomas and prizes. By February 9, they are trying to time meetings for the exchange of experience between dentists, congresses and seminars. In addition, in many countries, through the media and through the efforts of activists, educational events are being held on the proper care of the teeth and oral cavity.

Do not forget to congratulate the attending physicians and grateful patients. Dentists also receive warm words from colleagues, friends and relatives.

