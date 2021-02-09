Hundreds of tweeters participated on the social networking site “Twitter”, and on the rest of the social media platforms, today, February 9, 2021, to document the event they described as historic, which is the arrival of the “Probe of Hope” to its orbit in the Red Planet.

The hashtag topped the list of the most shared topics on Twitter, where the tweeters emphasized that this day is a historic day, and history will immortalize it because of the important achievement it represents in the UAE and the entire Arab world.

Tweeters pointed out that the moment of announcing the entry of the “Probe of Hope” into its orbit in Mars will be a historic moment in the history of the Emirates and the Arab world. One of them said: “Today February 9, 2021 … a historic day in the history of the Emirates and the entire Arab world. Historical history, the Arabs to Mars and the Emirates to write a page with golden letters in history. “

Tweeters wished success for the “Probe of Hope” mission, indicating that they would await enthusiastically and hopefully the moment of achieving the historic achievement. One of the tweets said: “I wish success to # Probe_Hope, and I will look forward to the most important event on February 9, 2021 # Arabs_to_Mars_Nothing_Is_impossible.”

Tweeters confirmed that this date will witness the realization of the ambition of the founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, in the United Arab Emirates, the State of the Impossible: “Today, February 9, 2021 … we are witnessing a new history of Mars .. Today we witness the realization of Zayed’s ambition. Today, the world will witness that the UAE The state of the impossible, with determination, determination and determination, you can achieve the impossible and make it possible. Do not underestimate your capabilities because you are a strong energy that can bring the state to the top. “

For their part, Twitter users said that this date is the beginning of the “Journey of Hope,” and one of them said: “February 9, 2021 … the beginning of the journey of hope … to hope, oh Hope Probe, I wish success to # Probe_Hope and I will look forward to the most important event on February 9, 2021 # Arabs_to_MarsNothing_ is impossible) “.

In a related context, tweeters called, on their pages, to watch the live broadcast of the arrival of the Hope probe into its orbit by publishing the date of arrival and the broadcast link, indicating that this day will be a turning point in the history of the Arabs, and these moments will be accompanied by feelings of pride and pride in a new achievement that the UAE states in books The date, one of them said: “The Hope Probe is only hours away from reaching the orbit of Mars. Follow the largest event, February 9, 2021 at 7:00 pm UAE time … Today will mark a turning point in the history of the Arabs .. Feelings of pride in our anticipation of the new achievement of the UAE “.

Today, a state of cautious anticipation prevails around the world, awaiting the happy news that the probe has successfully entered the orbit of Mars, with the preparations of many television stations, websites and social media platforms to transmit the event via a live broadcast that is expected to attract record views in the history of the Arab world and the world.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

