“As in all presentations there is an important moment, a moment of hope, but words are practically useless”. So Luca Cordero di Montezemolo didn’t want to go too far on the occasion of the presentation of the Ferrari F1-2000, unveiled on 7 February 2000 at 10:30 in Maranello in front of 400 journalists and 45 television stations with the presence of the then president of the FIAT Group Gianni Agnelli. Together with the president of Ferrari, team manager Jean Todt, team manager Michael Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello as well as test driver Luca Badoer were taking the veils off the car designed by Rory Byrne.

The Ferrari F12000 was the result of aerodynamics designed entirely in the wind tunnel of Maranello and was equipped with completely new suspension. The engine (Ferrari 049, V10 of 2997 displacement) was the result of the work of 135 technicians coordinated by Paolo Martinelli. Six hundred mm in length of the engine which had been made 10 kg lighter than its predecessor, reaching 102 kg in weight. The maximum horsepower released in qualifying, when the engine speed reached 17,900 rpm, were 820.

During the presentation Michael Schumacher for the first time he spoke in public in Italian, even if he didn’t manage to be of many words. “We must be able to win races from the start”the German said before a long pause followed by one “excuse me” said with a smile. It was prophetic. Schumacher won the first three races of the season in Australia, Brazil and Imola, an encouraging trio beaten by poker in the final by the Kaiser: four wins in Monza, Indianapolis in Japan and Malaysia that chased away the clouds that had accumulated over Maranello later to the three zeros recorded by Schumacher in France, Austria and Germany.

A total of 10 Ferrari F1-2000 victories out of 17 overall races, nine by Schumacher and one by Rubens Barrichello in Germany, a Sunday that began with the shock of Michael’s retirement due to an accident at the start. The title came early in Japan when the German crossed the line in first position ahead of McLaren rival Mika Hakkinen by less than two seconds. Thus a fast at the level of the drivers’ championship that had lasted with Ferrari since 1979, when Jody Scheckter was crowned world champion in an equally glorious season for the Scuderia di Maranello then driven in the factory and on the track by Mauro Forghieri and with Gilles Villeneuve at the wheel together with the South African .