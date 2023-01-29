Tamkeen program exams for the first semester for grades will start from the third to the 12th of next February, starting from next Tuesday and will continue until the sixth of the same month, targeting students who did not achieve a passing score in the first semester exams. This initiative came to support students and give them a second chance to achieve success. Requirements for passing the first semester.

Students of the first and second cycles who obtained a total score of less than 50% joined the Tamkeen Program, which was launched by the Emirates Foundation for School Education, and students of the third cycle who obtained a total of less than 60%.

On the other hand, the Emirates Foundation for School Education established the Tamkeen Academy for the second school branch, and developed a guide to follow up on domain managers and academic supervisors, to implement the Tamkeen program for the first semester of the current academic year.

The Foundation stated in the guide that, “In support of our students who are about to take the Tamkeen program exams, the “Tamkeen Digital Academy” initiative for the first school branch was created, which enables them to prepare and train well for exams in all subjects targeted in the program.

A follow-up guide for domain managers and academics has also been developed to ensure the quality of achieving the academy’s goals, and to achieve effective academic follow-up that contributes to improving students’ performance levels at all academic levels.

The schedule of the targeted classes included grades from the third to the twelfth, with the name of the supervisor being determined from among the domain managers. Teaching will be on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays of each week, in the evening and morning periods.