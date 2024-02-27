Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/27/2024 – 12:37

What they are sharing: post shows closed images of the event called by former president Jair Bolsonaro and allies, on Sunday, 25, in São Paulo, and says that the event occupied only one block of Avenida Paulista. “They wanted to fill Avenida Paulista, but they only managed to fill one block,” says the woman in the video, which went viral on Instagram.

Estadão Verifica found and concluded that: is misleading. The images shown in the post were selected so as not to give the real dimension of the presence of people at the event. The press recorded estimates that, despite varying from one another, are all higher than “one block”, as the post says. When citing the space on Avenida Paulista, the media speaks of “at least four blocks” to “over ten blocks”. The São Paulo Public Security Secretariat (SSP) estimates the public on the road at 600 thousand people. Researchers from the University of São Paulo (USP) speak of 185 thousand people. The numbers vary depending on the methodology used (click here to find out more).

Know more: Aerial images released by Estadão show an audience much larger than a block. Estimates of the concentration of people vary, but all are higher than what the misleading post claims. The Fantástico program, on TV Globo, mentions that the audience extended for around seven blocks of Avenida Paulista. The report on the Metrópoles website noted the presence of protesters along ten blocks. UOL speaks of at least four blocks, AFP, in more than six, and TV Record cites the occupation of nine blocks.

The São Paulo Public Security Secretariat (SSP) announced that the demonstration brought together 600,000 people on Avenida Paulista and a total of 750,000 considering adjacent streets. Still according to SSP data, the presence of protesters on Sunday surpassed the acts of September 7, 2021 and 2022, when 50,400 and 125,000, respectively, showed up on Avenida Paulista to support Bolsonaro.

The project “Monitor of political debate in the digital environment”, from the University of São Paulo (USP), released a lower number: 185 thousand people at the peak of the demonstration, at 3 pm. According to those responsible for the project, 43 aerial photos were taken between 3pm and 5pm. The people count was done by software that uses artificial intelligence and identifies heads to estimate the number of people in an image. The margin of error is plus or minus 12%.

The act on Avenida Paulista was called by Bolsonaro amid Federal Police investigations into crimes of attempted coup d'état and abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law that were allegedly carried out by former president Bolsonaro and a group of allies. The investigations resulted in Operation Tempus Veritatis, which carried out 33 search and seizure warrants, four preventive arrest warrants and 48 precautionary measures other than imprisonment in the former president's closest circle. Bolsonaro was also targeted and had to hand over his passport to the courts.

At Sunday's demonstration, Bolsonaro denied leading a coup movement after the defeat in the 2022 elections and asked for amnesty for prisoners from January 8, an episode in 2023 in which supporters invaded and vandalized the headquarters of the Three Powers, in Brasília. At the event on Avenida Paulista, Bolsonaro demonstrated that he was satisfied with the presence of the public: “As I invited you, I am very proud and grateful that you accepted this invitation”.