













February 2025 will see the arrival of one of the most anticipated games of the generation | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









According to a well-known insider dedicated to sharing information about Rockstar Games, GTA VI I would already have a departure date. According to him, it will be Tuesday, February 18, 2025 when we will have the long-awaited return to the criminal world of Vice City.

Source: Rockstar Games

The insider did not share many details about it. He simply said that today was a very important day and changed the image of his header to X. This shows clouds of similar colors to the one in the GTA VI promotional material and the date of February 18, 2025.

In the past the insider was right with several Rockstar Games announcements, so some are already taking this as the release date of the long-awaited title. However, we must take the information with great caution. Until it comes from official sources, it should remain a rumor only.

So far, Rockstar has not shared a second trailer for GTA VI. There is only one so far, which was released in December 2023 and indicated that the game will arrive sometime in 2025. The exact date is still a mystery and a possible February release sounds too good to be true. Do you think it's true or that we'll get it later in the year?

Don't stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 24 times, 24 visits today)