A month full of releases: in February, fans of Japanese role-playing games will have their money's worth with key releases such as Persona 3 Reload, Granblue Fantasy: Relink and, at the end of the month, the highly anticipated second chapter of the remake of Final Fantasy VII , Rebirth. At the beginning of the month, a hot date for lovers of the DC Comics universe with the new game inspired by the Suicide Squad, while on Valentine's Day the iconic Lara Croft will return in the Remastered collection of the first three chapters of the historic Tomb Raider.

February 1st

Granblue Fantasy: Relink (PS4, PS5, PC)

February 2

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Persona 3 Reload (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)

February 6

Foamstars (PS4, PS5)

February 8

Helldivers 2 (PS5, PC)

February 13

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Ultros (PS4, PS5, PC)

February 14

Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)

February 15

Plate Up! (PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)

Helskate (Early Access) (PC)

February 16

Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Switch)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III/Trails of Cold Steel IV (PS5)

Skull and Bones (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

February 20

The Lost Legends of Redwall: Scout Anthology (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

The Lost Legends of Redwall: Feast & Friends (PC)

February 22

Nightingale (PC)

Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)

Open Roads (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)

King Arthur: Knight's Tale (PS5, Xbox Series X|S)

Pacific Drive (PS5, PC)

February 23

Sons of the Forest (PC)

February 27

Destiny 2: The Ultimate Form (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Piczle Cross: Story of Seasons (Switch, PC)

February 28th

Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

February 29

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (PS5)

Paradize Project (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)