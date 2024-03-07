The one just passed was the warmest February on record globally, making it the ninth consecutive month to hit this kind of record. This is shown by data from the EU's Copernicus climate change service, according to which global sea surface temperatures are also at the highest levels ever recorded

The data shows that February was 1.77°C warmer than pre-industrial levels, from 1850 to 1900, and 0.81°C above the levels of the period 1991-2020. The global average temperature over the past 12 months, between March 2023 and February 2024, was the highest ever recorded, at 1.56°C above pre-industrial levels. Global average daily temperatures were “exceptionally high” during the first half of the monthCopernicus said.

This poses the world temporarily above the 1.5°C threshold beyond which, in the long term, the worst impacts of climate change are expected. “February joins the long series of records in recent months. As extraordinary as it may seem, it is not at all surprising since the continuous warming of the climate system inevitably leads to new temperature extremes”, said Carlo Buontempo, director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service. “The climate – he added – responds to the actual concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, so unless we can stabilize them, we will inevitably face new global temperature records and their consequences.”