Anime is our daily bread and accompanies us in good and bad times, because of that, I suggest that you take a look at the following series, Perhaps you will recover your faith in love sooner or, at the very least, you will no longer feel the weight of the romantic era. Let's see if something works for you to let go of the sadness of February 14.

February 14: Anime for Blue Valentine

Something that makes you forget love and being single – Dororo

Dororo It is a revenge anime: a small baby, the son of the feudal lord, is sacrificed – a pact is made – to the demons to bring prosperity to the fiefdom. Despite everything, the baby survives, although with many physical deficiencies – without skin, eyes, limbs. It is practically a torso with a head – and that, barely –.

Because of this, the feudal lord decides to put him in a boat on the river, he does not take into account that a former military doctor – with quite an emotional burden – finds the baby and decides to do everything in his power to save him. This way, He raises him with various prosthetics that he creates himself.

When Hyakkimaru, the protagonist, is a young man, his adoptive father invites him to go out and search for his own life. That is how The boy is determined to get his body back, and the hunt for the demons begins.

On his journey he meets Dororo, a little orphan girl, who travels with him until the boy recovers each of the parts of his body that were taken from him. However, the fiefdom begins to suffer from this fact.

See, what does it matter about February 14? Join Dororo and Hyakkimaru on their journey!

Something that cheers you up with laughter – Dungeon Meshi

Dungeon Meshi either Delicious in Dungeon is an anime that premiered this winter 2024 season, it will be a delivery in deux cours format and is not to be missed.

An RPG-style world is presented before us, the protagonists are a party that is made up of Marcille, an elf, Chilchuk, a halfling who undoes traps, and a hero called Laios.

The party was originally larger, but after losing the mage Falin, who is Laios' sister, several people leave them. The team loses the battle after facing the epic red dragon. However, Falin manages to get his friends out of the creature's lair after allowing it to eat him.

Now, the remaining people are desperate to rescue her, but they forget one small detail, they have lost all their resources and now they can't even afford food. But, Laios has been waiting for this moment for a long time, they will eat monsters!

Although it is a kind of taboo, now adventurers must eat dungeon creatures to survive and it seems that the hero enjoys it more than expected. In this situation They meet Senshi, a dwarf who has a gourmet fixation on eating monsters and decides to join their journey for two reasons: one, to help them not die of poisoning; and two, he wants to cook the red dragon.

The adventures of these freaks will make you laugh a lot, some ship Laios and Marcille, but honestly, I don't think any of them care about things on February 14.

Something that makes you think about what is greater than love – Sangatsu no Lion (March Comes In like a Lion)

There is more than romantic love, yes, there is brotherly love, which is one of the most complicated to find and one of the most precious. Sangatsu no Lion It shows us how several orphans will be able to commit and care for each other as a true family, despite not sharing blood.

The protagonist tries to improve his professional career as a shogi player. Rei Kiriyama lost his parents and his younger sister in an accident, he lives with a family that was close to his father, however, as soon as he can he moves away and slowly begins to fend for himself.

One day he meets a girl: Hina, and he realizes that she has a similar situation to his, but she is much cooler and friendlier: she is happy. Hina lost her mother and her father abandoned her family, because of this, she lives only with her older sister: Akari and her younger sister: Momo; in addition to having her grandfather. The Kawamoto family opens the doors to their home.

Gradually and with the bridge of trust and respect that the girls provide him, Rei will be able to slowly grow as a kind and loving person, who knows how to receive and offer love, while striving to be a better shogi player.

Something that is simple and warm – Barakamon

An artist has a huge ego, however, one day he disrespects someone he shouldn't and after total humiliation he decides to go – they send him – to a town to improve his own techniques; Although the boy is a little unbearable, a little girl touches his heart and helps him have a different perspective on life.

Seishu Handa, the young protagonist, begins to have a very strong brotherly bond with Naru Kotoishi who shows him the peaceful life in a small coastal town.

February 14: Something Hopeful – Kimi no Na wa

Now, one of the greatest successes of love, to recover faith: the film ¡Kimi no Na wa also known as Your Name! Destiny! If you allow it to guide you, life is simpler: “it will be what it should be”, what do you think?

You can take destiny from multiple perspectives: an immovable one or a flexible one.. Is there nothing more to do, we just have to wait for destiny to take us to the place we should be?

In this now classic romantic film we can see a break in time and space. A girl from a small town performs special rites for the gods, and one day she begins swapping bodies with a boy from Tokyo.

Young people maintain a very special bond and fall in love through the cracks of themselves -what they see on each of the days when they exchange bodies. This ranges from the notes in their notebooks to how they relate to friends and the way they live with their families.

One day they try to meet in real life, but they don't succeed and after that, a terrible event will separate them “forever”; until Taki, the young man, manages to break time and space to help Mitsuha save her village and herself.

The price they pay is forgetting that they ever crossed all the laws of time and space to meet each other in the midst of incredible chaos. However, time passes and The couple could meet again and perhaps remember what happened in a strange time that never was, but even so, it persists and regenerates every second.

