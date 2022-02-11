María García says that she has always liked lyrics. However, when she had to choose what to do, driven by comments that warned her that this area “had no future” and by her interest in computers, she decided to study for a degree in Technical Engineering in Computer Science. Management. After finishing her degree “because of stubbornness”, and over the years she realized that she hardly knew any women in the IT world: “I had only been told about the man from Microsoft, the man from Apple, and of the gentleman of Linux, they had not spoken to me of any woman”. Almost four years ago, she was listening to a radio program on the network that she used to choose, they were talking about the initiative February 11th. The objective of this citizen project is to promote activities that commemorate the day of Women and Girls in Science. He liked the idea so much that it didn’t take him long to sign up. Since then, she has been one of the coordinators of this initiative, which this year includes nearly 1,000 activities, according to her account.

María García, one of the coordinators of the February 11 initiative.

The initiative aims to make visible women who are dedicated to STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) areas, so that female role models for children are created and stereotypes are broken. February 11th it is a link between professionals from the STEM community and educational centers to facilitate talks and workshops, according to García, in addition to providing related material and information. Another of their tasks is to advertise all those activities related to the objectives they have set, such as talks or workshops. They also have two activities of their own: the contest #tellme11f in which the scientists send a 3-minute video to tell their work. This year is the second edition. In this way, current scientists and the work they carry out are made visible. These videos are uploaded to the channel of Youtube of the initiative and count the votes based on the “likes” they receive. The winners are interviewed on their own podcast called Voices of 9/11in which they also do thematic chapters.

This initiative began to take shape in September 2016. Just nine months earlier, UNESCO had declared February 11 as the International Day of Women and Girls in Science as a reminder that they play a “fundamental” role not only in science, but also in technology, and encouraging them to strengthen their participation. The body defends gender equality and science for sustainable development, but the data is far from this goal: according to less than 30% of scientific researchers in the world are women.

Physics Leni Bascones He found out about this statement when there were only a few days left until February 11, 2016. It was then that he decided to mobilize some scientific society to do something online, while other people also did it. That year, without any organization, they managed to be trending topic. Months later, at the end of the summer, he seriously considered that the scientific community organize activities. Together with two companions they started this initiative, which was soon joined by more.

Leni Bascones, one of the creators of the 11f initiative at the Institute of Materials Science in Madrid. Victor Sainz

“We started knocking on doors; we were individual people and different people began to be encouraged and as a result of that we threw away. The social networks worked quite well and already the first [11 de febrero] it was a success”, recalls Bascones, who was part of the coordination until September 2020. They were not only interested in scientists, but also in communicators. The first year they managed to gather more than 300 activities.

This year they are close to a thousand. There are all kinds: talks aimed at different audiences, plays, wikimarathons (in which, as Bascones explains, people organize themselves to upload profiles of scientists to Wikipedia), short film contest, or window decoration, are just some of them. “For me, the beautiful thing is that each person, when doing the activities, does the ones with which they feel most identified and when it comes to going as an audience, there is something for everyone”, she synthesizes.

However, a large majority are aimed at children. García criticizes that school books do not make women equally visible. A study carried out by Ana López-Navajas at the University of Valencia on the presence of men and women in ESO books, shows a very low general presence of women, 12.8%, and that, if its recurrence is observed, barely reaches the 7.5%. “Over time, the idea that science is done by men is forged. If you start to meet scientists from the first moment and you see their work as something natural”, defends Bascones.

García explains that with these school activities they seek to reduce gender stereotypes so that they see that women can also study STEM careers. A research published in the magazine Pls One analyzes the number of times in which men and women are represented and the professions they practice in educational resources for primary education. The results show the uneven gender distribution of adults represented in a scientific profession: there were many more men than women (75% vs. 25%). Regarding the representation of teachers, the opposite occurred: they represented 63.9% compared to the rest.

