When children have a fever, sometimes it is common for it to be seen in an equally striking and alarming way, in the form of seizures. They usually happen in little ones between approximately five months and five years old and when it happens, the adults around them tend to get scared and are not very clear on how to react. Despite how terrible the moment may seem, in most cases it is resolved without any problems or sequelae and only in a few occasions is it complicated by choking on phlegm.

The @RCPdesdemicole account explains it on its Twitter profile, dedicated to informing about emergency and emergency services for schoolchildren. To help in these unwanted situations, they explain how it usually happens. When a child is suddenly ill he may stare off, ‘disconnected’. He may start making strange movements with his mouth or tongue, making a noise in his throat. He may become very stiff and start with repetitive movements of the whole body or just one part.

In this process, the stiffness can cause the child to gasp or even stop breathing and turn purple. These are often tragic situations for parents who are already expecting the worst: “My son is dying.” After the seconds that the seizures last, the child goes into post-seizure, which means that they remain unconscious for 5, 10 or 15 minutes, although it may also be that they remain in continuous whimpering, as if they were having a nightmare but without power. wake up.

This is the manifestation of febrile convulsions, which in most cases resolve themselves, since many children may have suffered them at night without their parents knowing: “They go through this process and recover and the next day we don’t even notice.” we notice.” But when they do see them, you can come to believe that their son is losing his life, so the Twitter thread gives some actions that can help them cope and stay calm:

FEVERISH CONVULSIONS There have been many parents and teachers who have asked me for action guidelines if you witness a febrile seizure for the first time, very frequent in children between 5 months and 5 years, more or less. I am going to make a summary of symptoms and measures to take. — CPR from my school (@RCPdesdemicole) October 7, 2021

1. Try to immediately associate “fever-febrile convulsion, not serious, calm, calm”.

2. Call 112 and say that the child was ill or had a fever.

3. Put your hand on the child’s chest to feel his heart.

4. Do not leave it face up to prevent it from choking or choking. Better from the side.

5. Do not put anything in the mouth, as it can break a tooth or cause injuries.

6. Do not try to stop the seizure, you can’t. Only the head should be held.

7. When the seizure subsides, that is when you can assess whether the child is breathing. Once checked, all you have to do is wait for him to wake up or for help to arrive, always making sure that he continues to breathe.

8. Take off his clothes if he is very hot, although you should not be obsessed with lowering his fever, since a high fever neither worsens nor lengthens the seizures.

9. If you are not breathing, most often you have choked on phlegm, for which back blows or the Heimlich maneuver are recommended. In very exceptional cases, if he is still not breathing, mouth-to-mouth will be performed, and if the heartbeat is not noticed, CPR is performed.

10.