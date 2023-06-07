Diego Sousai

Another commemorative date is coming, this time Valentine’s Day, celebrated on June 12th. The date traditionally takes thousands of men and women shopping in search of gifts for their better halves. In search of practicality and in an attempt to escape the crowds of stores and malls, many people choose to shop online.

At this time of year, criminal approaches are common with fake pages that simulate e-commerce, non-existent promotions sent by emails, SMS and WhatsApp messages and the creation of fake profiles that invest in media to appear on search pages and stories of social media.

“In addition to traditional e-commerce sites, today we also have many shopping options on social networking pages. You have to be very careful. The customer must verify that the page has an authentication seal, the number of compatible followers and also read comments from other consumers about purchases and delivery times. In addition, it is important to check the company’s reputation on complaint sites”, warns Adriano Volpini, director of Febraban’s Fraud Prevention Committee.

The customer should also be wary of approaches in which someone says there is a great purchase opportunity, asking that payment be made at that time so that the customer does not lose the product. “Still doubt the promotions whose prices are much lower than the real value of the product. Search for average prices on several well-known websites,” adds Volpini.

toast coup

On commemorative dates, the customer should also be careful with the gift or gift scam. After discovering personal data, criminal gangs get in touch with the victim and say they have a gift or gift to deliver and insist that the person receive the gift personally.

Criminals even give something to the victim, usually flowers, cakes or cosmetics. They allege that they are service providers and that they do not know information about who actually asked to make the delivery and ask for payment of a fee.

The courier can deliver a machine with a damaged display or in a way that makes it impossible to see the price charged on the screen, with an amount above the actual charged.























