Febraban starts joint effort to renegotiate debts with banks

A Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks) begins this Friday (15 March 2024) a collective effort for consumers to renegotiate outstanding debts with most of the country's banks. Entitled “College for Negotiation and Financial Guidance”, the program is in partnership with the Central Bank, Senacon (National Consumer Secretariat) and Procons. It will continue until April 15th.

Interested parties can access the official portal consumer.gov.br to speak to the financial institution. In addition to this option, it is possible to renegotiate debts through the Proconsumidor Consumer Service System.

“Debts can be negotiated on credit cards, special checks, personal loans, payroll loans and other types of credit contracted with banks and financial institutions, which are in arrears, do not have assets pledged as collateral or are time-barred. Banks are committed to offering benefits for their customers to pay off these debts under better conditions than those already existing in the contract”says the association in statement.