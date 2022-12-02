The federation represents the country’s banks, which invest BRL 35 billion in technology

Dialogue to converge. To transform.

Transform is a strong word. Which relies on the strength of those who represent one of the most important sectors of society and who, for more than 5 decades, have contributed to the economic, social and sustainable development of our country.

That’s what the February (Brazilian Federation of Banks) does.

More than connecting banks, institutions and people, Febraban expands dialogue, leading essential conversations capable of transforming ideas into relevant facts for society.

It was like this during the pandemic.

When our sector was responsible for the largest private solidarity action in history, with donations that exceeded R$ 2 billion for social programs.

In people’s daily lives.

In active participation in people’s lives, with the adoption of technology in favor of customers, and investment in innovation, remaining at the forefront of the global banking sector and, in partnership with the Central Bank, working to include millions of Brazilians in the banking system , through Pix, the open finance and dozens of other initiatives led by banks in recent years.

In society.

With ethical values, working on projects that seek to bring more diversity to the sector. In protecting vulnerable customers, for example, with banking self-regulation that promotes transparency, healthy competition and consumer safety. And in the creation of a digital platform for free financial education.

In the environment.

Working to stimulate and foster a more sustainable and inclusive economy. Establishing rules to expand lines of credit to companies committed to the environment. And including ESG aspects in the day-to-day activities and business strategy of banks.

This is Febraban.

Solid and transparent. Human and present. The federation that represents the banks, which invest BRL 35 billion in technology.

Who believes in the strength of numbers and the value of people.

The Febraban that you know and that always evolves.

Who participates in the transformation of the country into a better place for all.

