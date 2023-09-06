Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/05/2023 – 20:53

The Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) criticized the establishment of a possible ceiling for revolving credit, and stated that a limit could reduce the supply of credit in the country. The entity stated that it hopes to find a market solution for the issue in the next 90 days.

“Artificial interest limits impact the supply of credit, as they carry the risk of making it unsustainable”, says the entity, in a note. “In the case of credit cards, a product that accounts for 40% of all consumption in Brazil and 21% of GDP, ceilings on revolving interest rates can make a relevant portion of credit cards economically unfeasible, affecting the availability of credit in the country. economy.”

This Tuesday, the 5th, the Chamber of Deputies symbolically approved the bill that establishes the rules for Desenrola, the debt renegotiation program created by the government. The text also foresees the establishment of a ceiling of 100% for the interest of the revolving credit and the installment of card invoices if, in 90 days, the sector and the government do not find an agreed solution. In July, interest rates on the revolving credit were at 446% per annum.

Febraban said that the adoption of official price limits is a cause for concern, and that in credit products, they may reduce the supply of credit. “But we recognize the great effort of the rapporteur, Deputy Alencar Santana (PT-SP), in granting a period of 90 days for a technical and collaborative discussion, involving the card industry, the National Monetary Council and the Central Bank.”

The entity stated that it is confident that the period will be sufficient for material evolution to be found in the market. “In this sense, Febraban will pursue a path that dilutes the credit risk between the links in the chain and eliminates cross-subsidies, in a seamless transition of the credit card product and how it is financed”, completes the note.

In the discussions of the revolving, the banks affirm that the interest of the modality is high because they finance the installment of purchases without interest in the credit card. Independent machine companies, that is, not linked to banks, and fintechs disagree with this thesis.